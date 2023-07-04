Ree Drummond Welcomes A New Fur Baby To The Ranch

"She's all ears."

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's fur-baby family has grown by one, and the new pup has got one adorable quirk.

Drummond introduced Shelby to the outside world on Instagram. The honey-colored dog has one perky ear that stands up and one ear that lies down. "She's all ears," Drummond captioned the video. "(I mean ear. 😂)"

"She's a funny little doggie," Drummond added on The Pioneer Woman site. "I can't look at her and not chuckle. ... Shelby, you're the best."

Pioneer Woman fans were quick to welcome Shelby to the pack and give those ears some love.

"So cute!" commented milliesmom1958. "And she won the lottery to move to the ranch."

Shelby joins a whole passel of Drummond Ranch pets, including four Basset hounds, two yellow Labrador retrievers, and a German shepherd. Of course we all remember Charlie, the Basset hound. Drummond has written several children's books about this beloved Basset baby. Maybe Shelby will inspire her very own series. We'd love to follow along on all of her adventures.

We'll be watching to see if the pack grows anymore since Ree and ranching husband Ladd now have an empty nest. They dropped off the youngest of their five children at college in January. Although things are still plenty busy in the Drummond household. She just released her latest furniture line with Walmart. Drummond has also been hard at work on a new cookbook, Dinner's Ready!, which is expected to come out in October.

