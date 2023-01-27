Ree Drummond’s Foster Son Thanks “Best Father Figure” Ladd In Moving Birthday Tribute

More than two years after Ree and Ladd Drummond introduced the world to their foster son, their “bonus kid” opened up about being “blessed” with such a devoted father figure.

In a heartfelt Instagram post Sunday, Jamar Goff, 20, wished Ladd a happy birthday by thanking him for being “the best father figure.”

“I’ve been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for,” Jamar captioned a 2021 photo of himself and the Drummonds as he signed a letter of intent to play football at Central Oklahoma. “The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know. You’ve taught me more things than you know and you’re still teaching me.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done and everything you’re doing,” he continued. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the man I get to call ‘dad.’”

Ree, who shared four biological kids with husband Ladd, previously discussed Jamar’s story with Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“He’s been living with us for over a year and a half,” the Pioneer Woman shared in a 2020 interview. “Ladd, my husband, and myself never set out to be foster parents. But Jamar’s circumstances kind of presented themselves, and he’s just a full-on member of our family.”

"Two or three years ago, if someone had told me I would be a foster mother, I couldn't have predicted how that would have unfolded," Ree added.

It seems like things unfolded in the best possible way!

