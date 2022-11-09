Ree Drummond Mourns The Loss Of Her Father-In-Law, Chuck

Chuck, a.k.a. Pa-Pa, died Friday morning.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022
Ree Drummond
Photo:

NBC/Getty Images

Ree Drummond is mourning the loss of her “one-of-a-kind” father-in-law, Chuck Drummond. In an emotional blog post, the television personality shared the news that Ladd’s father, a.k.a. “Pa-Pa,” died Friday morning at the age of 79. 

“He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Ree wrote. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.”

“He has seen everything, and packed so much living into his 79 years,” she continued. “He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you're bored around Pa-Pa...because he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!”

Ree went on to describe Chuck, a lifelong rancher, as a man with a “gravelly voice” who could “come across as gruff” but who was open, generous, and committed to his family. 

“My father-in-law was so kind to me. In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we've never had a moment of conflict,” she continued, “He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours.”

Ree went on to explain that Ladd and his brother Tim will feel this loss “most acutely.” They lost their older brother, Todd, in high school, and their mom “Nan” five years ago. 

“I'm glad they have each other, and the bank of fifty-plus years of memories of a dedicated father who probably worked them a little too hard as children by today's standards, but who taught them valuable lessons about hard work, business, and life,” she wrote. “He was proud of his sons, and would do anything for them and their children.”

“We love you so much, Pa-Pa,” the blog post concludes. “Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it.”

Rest in peace, Pa-Pa. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ree Drummund
Ree Drummond's Pioneer Potluck
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Ree and Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond Shares Secret to a Happy Marriage After 25 Years with Husband Ladd
Sally Field and Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias
Julia Roberts Wasn't the Original Actor Cast as Shelby in Steel Magnolias
Monarch Beth Ditto and Anna Friel
'Monarch' Should Be Your Next TV Show Guilty Pleasure
Lee Smith Christmas Tree Ornaments
Author Lee Smith's Sentimental Christmas Tree
Amadeo Corolla Wild Horse Fund
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Mourning Blind, 40-Year-Old Stallion Known as "King of the Beach"
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Mourns the Loss of Her Brother Mikey
slightly open books top view
50 Classic Books Everyone Should Read in Their Lifetime
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
Otis Redding
Remembering Otis Redding: How His Family Keeps His Legacy Alive In Georgia and Beyond
Hand Holding Support
115 Sympathy Messages for Friends and Family
Literary Recipes
Recipes Inspired by Our Favorite Books
Adult Daughter Hugs Mom with Long Hair
110 Loving Messages for Mom that Go Beyond 'Happy Mother's Day'