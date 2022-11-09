Ree Drummond Mourns The Loss Of Her Father-In-Law, Chuck

Ree Drummond is mourning the loss of her “one-of-a-kind” father-in-law, Chuck Drummond. In an emotional blog post, the television personality shared the news that Ladd’s father, a.k.a. “Pa-Pa,” died Friday morning at the age of 79.

“He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Ree wrote. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.”

“He has seen everything, and packed so much living into his 79 years,” she continued. “He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you're bored around Pa-Pa...because he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!”

Ree went on to describe Chuck, a lifelong rancher, as a man with a “gravelly voice” who could “come across as gruff” but who was open, generous, and committed to his family.

“My father-in-law was so kind to me. In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we've never had a moment of conflict,” she continued, “He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours.”

Ree went on to explain that Ladd and his brother Tim will feel this loss “most acutely.” They lost their older brother, Todd, in high school, and their mom “Nan” five years ago.

“I'm glad they have each other, and the bank of fifty-plus years of memories of a dedicated father who probably worked them a little too hard as children by today's standards, but who taught them valuable lessons about hard work, business, and life,” she wrote. “He was proud of his sons, and would do anything for them and their children.”

“We love you so much, Pa-Pa,” the blog post concludes. “Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it.”

Rest in peace, Pa-Pa.

