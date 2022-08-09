There's always an abundance of zucchini in the summertime, whether from your neighborhood plot or your friends' and families' backyard gardens. Often overlooked, zucchini shines in this recipe for zucchini pie after it is caramelized with a bit of butter and leeks. This allows the nuttiness and natural sweetness of the veg to come through.

Baked in a pie crust and smothered with herbed cheese and eggs, this simple and savory pie will satisfy any crowd. Serve alongside a bright and green tossed salad and grilled chicken to round out the meal, or slice up large pieces and enjoy the subtle nuttiness of this summer squash as the main.

What Is Zucchini Pie?

Like another Southern classic, the Tomato Pie, this is a surprising dish that most people might overlook in a recipe book. After all, zucchini pie may not be as classical a Southern comfort food as, say Fried Green Tomatoes, but it has all the makings of one: a mild, cheesy and creamy filling surrounding delicate summer squash and leeks.

But once you've tried zucchini pie, we know you'll keep it in your end-of-summer meal rotation because it is so easy—and also because that zucchini really does comes in a wave.

Ingredients in Zucchini Pie

A brief overview of the ingredients you'll need to start this dish.

zucchini pie Credit: Will Dickey

Zucchini

Look for firm zucchini with no bruises or dents. The summer squash should feel heavy and have dark green skin. For this recipe, a mandolin or grater attachment to the food processor could be a great tool to speed up the chopping process.

Leeks

Leeks are part of the onion family with a white bulbous end and long, lanky green leaves, all of which are edible. With a milder flavor than a white onion, leeks are often favored for their delicate and sweet taste. When shopping for leeks, steer clear of wilted leaves. Instead, choose firm leeks with bright stalks.

Mild Cheese

This recipe calls for two types of mild cheeses, a creamy, spreadable one like Boursin and one that melts like white Cheddar. Cheese provides richness and flavor and provides some stability and structure. Ricotta, cream cheese, or goat cheese are alternatives that would also work instead of Boursin, while Emmental, Mozzarella, and Gruyere are great swaps for white Cheddar.

Eggs

Eggs help bind the ingredients together and give the dish structure.

Parsley

After purchasing parsley, always remove the plastic bag and tags to help preserve shelf-life in the fridge. Fresh herbs can wilt and decay quickly in the fridge without proper storage. Look for firm leaves without wet or wilting bits.

Pie Crust

For an easy shortcut, skip the hassle of cutting in butter and chilling the dough; use ready-made piecrust instead. Look for pre-made pie dough in the refrigerated or freezer sections of the grocery store. Always bring the dough to room temperature before working with it, as pie dough can crack otherwise.

Butter

A little butter adds richness and moisture to the pie. This recipe calls for unsalted butter.

How to Make Zucchini Pie

There are a few steps to go from zucchini and piecrust to beautifully baked zucchini pie. But this step-by-step guide should help streamline your process and preparation.

1. Prep the piecrust

1. Turn your oven to 400 degrees F. Sprinkle a large, clean cutting board or counter with a bit of all-purpose flour. Then, unroll the piecrust. Using a rolling pin, roll dough into a 12-inch circle.

Place the dough in a 9-inch pie plate, pressing it against the bottom and sides. Fold and crimp the edges as desired.

uncooked pie crust in a pie plate Credit: Will Dickey

Tear a piece of parchment paper from the roll, and put it on top of the crust. Pour pie weights or dried beans into the pie plate.

baking pie crust with pie weights Credit: Alison Miksch

Bake the piecrust in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until the crust is starting to firm up slightly. Remove the pie crust from the oven, and take out the pie weights and parchment paper. Return the pie crust to the oven, and cook another 8 minutes, until the crust is a golden-brown color.

baked empty pie crust Credit: Will Dickey

Once the crust is golden brown, remove it from the oven, and place the dish on a wire rack. Let the piecrust cool completely while you complete the next steps for the zucchini pie.

Reduce the oven to 375°F.

2. Cook the zucchini

Now that the crust is cooling, heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add butter to melt. Once the pan is heated and butter melted, add the chopped zucchini and leeks. Cook the zucchini mixtures for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the zucchini is tender and translucent at center.

zucchini and leeks in a Dutch oven Credit: Will Dickey

Place the cooked zucchini and leek mixture in a colander, and place the colander inside a bowl. Let the zucchini mixture rest and cool for 10 minutes. To get as much water out of the filling as possible (this will help prevent a soggy pie), press gently on the zucchini as it cools.

3. Make the filling

While the zucchini is dripping and cooling, start the filling for the zucchini pie. In a bowl, combine the eggs, Cheddar cheese, garlic-and-herb cheese, parsley, and salt and pepper. Stir and combine until smooth. Then, add the zucchini mixture to the cheese mixture.

zucchini pie mixture in a bowl Credit: Will Dickey

Spread the zucchini mixture in the baked and cooled pie crust.

unbaked zucchini pie Credit: Will Dickey

4. Bake

Place the filled pie crust in the preheated oven. Bake at 375°F for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the crust edges are browned and the center of the pie is set. If the pie crust starts to brown or overcook before the pie filling is set, use aluminum foil to shield the edges.

baked zucchini pie Credit: Will Dickey

Don't immediately cut into the zucchini pie. Let it rest 30 minutes. During this period, the pie filling will firm up nicely. While it cools, make some sides like a green salad or tomato salad to finish the meal.

How Long to Bake Zucchini Pie

30 to 35 minutes; bake zucchini pie until the middle is set and no longer jiggles or wiggles.

What Temperature to Bake Zucchini Pie

The crust should be par-baked at 400°F, but the pie itself is baked at a slightly lower temperature, 375°F, to keep the crust edges from burning.

What to Eat with Zucchini Pie

How to Store Zucchini Pie

Zucchini pie should be stored in an airtight container in your fridge. It is best for three to four days.

Freeze this pie by wrapping it in plastic wrap and sealing it in a container. This pie can be kept in the freezer for two to three months, though be aware that the zucchini mixture will be mushier. Reheat the pie in a 350° F oven for 20 minutes.