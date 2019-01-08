Zucchini-Onion Frittata Recipe
This easy meatless frittata recipe comes together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Lightened Zucchini-Onion Frittata
Reduce butter to 1 tablespoon, and omit oil. Sauté zucchini and onion as directed; remove from heat. Reduce grated Parmesan cheese to 1/4 cup, stirring 2 tablespoons into vegetable mixture. Substitute 1 (15-ounce) carton garden vegetable egg substitute for 8 eggs and 1/4 cup lowfat milk for 1/4 cup milk, and whisk together with salt and pepper. Pour over vegetable mixture. Bake as directed; do not broil. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese and basil. Garnish, if desired.