Zucchini Bread Pancakes 

A new way to use your fresh zucchini bounty.

By Pam Lolley

Meet the flapjacks your family will flip for. When zucchini is overflowing in the garden, whip up a stack of these light and fluffy Zucchini Bread Pancakes.

Zucchini adds tremendous moisture to these pancakes, working together with buttermilk to yield an ultra-tender stack. With a hint of warm spice from cinnamon and nutmeg, these pancakes channel the flavor of your favorite loaf of zucchini bread. The spices come through nicely and the pancakes themselves are not too sweet, with subtle earthiness from the zucchini and nice crunch from the pecans.

A few tips on making perfect flapjacks:

1) Use paper towels to squeeze excess moisture out of the shredded zucchini. You don't have to wring out every last drop, but removing some water from the zucchini will help your batter hold up on the griddle.

2) For tender pancakes, don't overmix—it's okay if there are still a few lumps or streaks of butter throughout the batter. Once your batter is mixed, very gently fold in the zucchini and pecans.

The real cherry on top of these pancakes is the maple mascarpone. If you can't find mascarpone (Italian-style cream cheese), replace it with the same amount of full-fat Greek yogurt or cream cheese. These pancakes will make a fantastic, healthier addition to any weekend brunch.

  • Place zucchini in an even layer on 3 layers of paper towels. Place 3 more layers on top; roll up. Gently squeeze to remove excess moisture from zucchini. (No need to repeat; a little moisture left is okay.) Set aside.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs in a medium bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until flour mixture is moistened. Drizzle melted butter over batter; gently stir to combine. Fold in zucchini and pecans (there should be lumps). Let stand 5 minutes. 

  • Grease a large nonstick skillet with butter. Heat over medium. Working in 6 batches, pour ¼ cupfuls of batter into hot pan (3 pancakes per batch). Cook until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry and cooked, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip; cook 2 to 3 minutes more. (Between batches, wipe pan and grease again as needed.) Set aside until ready to serve. (Or place in 1 layer on a baking sheet; keep warm in a 200°F oven up to 30 minutes.)

  • Stir mascarpone cheese in a bowl until loosened. Add maple syrup, gently stirring until combined. Dollop over pancakes; top with additional pecans and maple syrup.

