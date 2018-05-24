Zesty Lemon Pie

This pie is bursting with bright flavor.

By Southern Living Editors

6 hrs 20 mins
Serves 8
When it comes to dessert, do you prefer the decadent chocolate treats or do you favor the fruity selections? If you said fruity, then there's nothing better than this pie that just screams summertime in the South. And this recipe for Zesty Lemon Pie has just the right bit of zing to delight family and friends with a refreshing citrus kick. For this recipe, our Test Kitchen used a 9-inch deep dish, but you can also use a regular 10-inch pie plate instead. Warm weather entertainers will also love this recipe because it can be made in advance. In fact, you can prepare the recipe up to two days ahead of time without the whipped cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together first 2 ingredients; add butter, stirring until blended. Press mixture on bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Bake 10 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack (about 30 minutes).

  • Whisk together egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, and lemon juice. Pour into prepared crust.

  • Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack (about 1 hour). Cover and chill 4 hours.

  • Beat whipping cream at high speed with an electric mixer until foamy; gradually add powdered sugar, beating until soft peaks form; dollop over chilled pie. Garnish, if desired.

