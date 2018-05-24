Zesty Lemon Pie
This pie is bursting with bright flavor.
Credit: Jennifer Davick
Recipe Summary
When it comes to dessert, do you prefer the decadent chocolate treats or do you favor the fruity selections? If you said fruity, then there's nothing better than this pie that just screams summertime in the South. And this recipe for Zesty Lemon Pie has just the right bit of zing to delight family and friends with a refreshing citrus kick. For this recipe, our Test Kitchen used a 9-inch deep dish, but you can also use a regular 10-inch pie plate instead. Warm weather entertainers will also love this recipe because it can be made in advance. In fact, you can prepare the recipe up to two days ahead of time without the whipped cream.