Za’atar Chicken Kebabs
You haven’t used za’atar seasoning before? Well then, you are in for a treat. Za'atar is a multifaceted and dynamic spice blend because it includes so many different flavors, textures, and fragrances. Originating in the Middle East, it’s ingredients may vary from region to region, but za'atar is generally a combination of dried oregano, thyme, and/or marjoram, with sumac and toasted sesame seeds. Za’atar can also contains salt, dried orange zest, dried dill, or hyssop. Rest assured that anything you sprinkle with za’atar seasoning will be full of flavor. Sprinkle za’atar seasoning over roasted root vegetables or stir it into hummus or yogurt dips. For these chicken kebabs, add the za’atar seasoning to the Kebab Marinade in a large bowl, then add boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 24 pieces. Make sure the pieces are uniform in size so that they all cook evenly. Add the cubed eggplant and sliced yellow squash (you can use zucchini if you wish, or a combination of the two). You can chill the za’atar chicken kebab mixture for up to 12 hours, which means you can set this up in the morning before you leave for work and, once you get home, your quick and easy supper is practically ready. The chicken kebabs don’t stay on the grill very long but, when using wooden skewers, it is always a good idea to soak them for at least 10 minutes, so they don’t burn.