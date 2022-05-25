Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salsa

Yes, this summer salad includes watermelon and beets. Hint: they are yellow!

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

cook:
30 mins
cool:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
6
And it was all yellow. Sunshine is the theme of this summer-ready tomato salad, which is arriving just in time for the warm weather. A showcase of summer fruits, this recipe for Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salad is the special side dish that guests will rave about at your next al fresco gathering.

This salad showcases some of the summer's best produce, like heirloom tomatoes—specifically, yellow heirloom tomatoes. Any yellow-orange heirloom variety will work well in this summertime dish; shop for them at your local farmer's market.

Instead of sliced tomatoes, you can substitute halved cherry tomatoes, if you prefer. In addition to yellow tomatoes, we opt for cubed yellow watermelon in this color-coordinated salad. A relish of golden beets and watermelon adds tang, and burrata (an Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream) brings just the right amount of richness.

This salad is just as pretty as it is unique. Serve with grilled chicken breasts or pork loin.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beets in a saucepan; add water to cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, uncovered, until fork-tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a plate; cool 20 minutes. Peel; cut into ¼-inch cubes. 

  • Stir together beets, watermelon, shallot, mint, 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons of the vinegar, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl. Arrange tomato slices and burrata on a serving platter. Top with melon mixture and any liquid in bowl. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 2 teaspoons vinegar. Sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt; garnish with pepper.

