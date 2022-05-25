Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salsa
Yes, this summer salad includes watermelon and beets. Hint: they are yellow!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
And it was all yellow. Sunshine is the theme of this summer-ready tomato salad, which is arriving just in time for the warm weather. A showcase of summer fruits, this recipe for Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salad is the special side dish that guests will rave about at your next al fresco gathering.
This salad showcases some of the summer's best produce, like heirloom tomatoes—specifically, yellow heirloom tomatoes. Any yellow-orange heirloom variety will work well in this summertime dish; shop for them at your local farmer's market.
Instead of sliced tomatoes, you can substitute halved cherry tomatoes, if you prefer. In addition to yellow tomatoes, we opt for cubed yellow watermelon in this color-coordinated salad. A relish of golden beets and watermelon adds tang, and burrata (an Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream) brings just the right amount of richness.
This salad is just as pretty as it is unique. Serve with grilled chicken breasts or pork loin.