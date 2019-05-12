Yellow Squash Bundt Cake

Shhh! There are veggies in this Bundt cake.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Yellow squash is a favorite summertime vegetable in the South. We love it baked into buttery, cheesy squash casseroles or featured in a cornbread panzanella summer salad. Have you considered showcasing this prolific vegetable on your dessert table? This Yellow Squash Bundt Cake is a delicious way to use some of your prolific squash harvest and is guaranteed to change the minds of even the staunchest squash-detractors. Bright yellow squash boosts the golden hue of this lemony cake, helping to create a tender and moist texture. Both straightneck and crookneck squash will work in this recipe, but the straightneck kind is easier to grate. This Bundt cake is a perfect choice for a weekend brunch or weeknight dessert. Remember to let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting to reduce the risk of breaking. Try baking the recipe in cupcake or mini-Bundt tins, then freeze them for individual treats. For a colorful twist, use grated zucchini instead of yellow squash, or a combination of the two.

Ingredients

Cake
Lemon-Buttermilk Glaze

Directions

  • Prepare the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 10-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Place eggs, sugar, and oil in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until light and airy, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Stir in squash, lemon zest, and juice. Gradually add flour mixture, beating on low speed until just combined, about 45 seconds. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack; cool 1 hour.

  • Prepare the glaze: Whisk together all ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake.

