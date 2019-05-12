Yellow squash is a favorite summertime vegetable in the South. We love it baked into buttery, cheesy squash casseroles or featured in a cornbread panzanella summer salad. Have you considered showcasing this prolific vegetable on your dessert table? This Yellow Squash Bundt Cake is a delicious way to use some of your prolific squash harvest and is guaranteed to change the minds of even the staunchest squash-detractors. Bright yellow squash boosts the golden hue of this lemony cake, helping to create a tender and moist texture. Both straightneck and crookneck squash will work in this recipe, but the straightneck kind is easier to grate. This Bundt cake is a perfect choice for a weekend brunch or weeknight dessert. Remember to let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting to reduce the risk of breaking. Try baking the recipe in cupcake or mini-Bundt tins, then freeze them for individual treats. For a colorful twist, use grated zucchini instead of yellow squash, or a combination of the two.