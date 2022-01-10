Yellow Cake with Malted Chocolate Buttercream
No one will ever know you got a little extra help to start.
One of the most nostalgic combinations is moist yellow cake with chocolate frosting. This version, which has a touch of malted milk powder in the buttercream, will bring back sweet memories. We're calling it now: our recipe for Yellow Cake with Malted Chocolate Buttercream will be one that you pass down from generation to generation. And it all starts with a box of yellow cake mix.
This is the best chocolate buttercream. Yes, we said it, and we stand by that statement. Here's why. To start, it's as simple and straightforward as making a standard buttercream—beating butter until it's silky-smooth, then adding in powdered sugar and melted chocolate. A quarter cup of heavy whipping cream keeps this frosting extra soft and spreadable. The malted milk powder brings a note of warmth to the chocolate buttercream frosting; its flavor is reminiscent of a warm mug of hot chocolate.
This recipe makes enough frosting to cover the layer cake completely. If you frost it using the flower design and leave the sides bare, you will have leftover buttercream, which can be stored in the freezer for your next baking project.
How To Make Perfect Petals
1. Starting along outer edge of cake layer, pipe a 1-inch circular dollop of frosting onto cake. Drag piping bag in toward center of cake while squeezing to create a 1½-inch teardrop shape out of frosting.
2. Repeat, making 7 more petals around edge. Drag an offset spatula through the center of each teardrop toward the center of the cake, creating a petal-like appearance.
3. Using spatula, smooth the frosting in middle of top cake layer (where petals meet in the center), spreading into a circle to create the center of the flower.