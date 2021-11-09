This Winter Greens Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette will be the sleeper hit at your Christmas eve dinner. This is not your everyday bowl of kale: Lata's winter salad makes use of colorful, hearty winter greens, such as escarole, radicchio, or endive. "The nice thing about heartier winter greens is that they hold up after they've been dressed," Lata says. Since these winter greens pack a lot of flavor on their own, they only require a few herbs and a rich vinaigrette to get all dressed up. "I'm a huge fan of mint. You can get it year-round, and it makes the salad taste alive and fresh," Lata notes. In addition to mint, Lata adds parsley to this salad. But it's the dressing that makes this salad feel truly special. Blending toasted walnuts into canola oil, then using the infused oil as the base for the dressing results in a nutty, supremely rich walnut vinaigrette that really takes this salad over the top.