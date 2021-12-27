Winter Greens Pesto
This pesto recipe is one to keep on hand for multiple meals.
This pesto comes with a punch. Liven up any winter recipe with this good-for-you sauce made with seasonal greens.
Pesto is traditionally made with fresh herbs, such as basil, but we're mixing it up in this new recipe. This Winter Greens Pesto is designed to be versatile—in place of basil, use any hearty winter greens, such as kale, collards, or beet greens. Boiling the greens before adding them to the food processor helps them tenderize and maintain their bright green color. Then, simply add the remaining ingredients—toasted walnuts, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan, honey, salt, and lemon zest and juice—to the food processor and pulse.
Fifteen minutes later, you've made your pesto. Now what to do with it? We've got some inspiration for you. 1) Swirl it into creamy dips, like hummus or guacamole. 2) Spread it on the inside of a grilled cheese sandwich before cooking. 3) Brush it over grilled meat or seafood kebabs, and serve extra pesto on the side. Or simply swap this Winter Greens Pesto in in any pasta dish that already calls for pesto, like our Linguini with Parsley Pesto.
Ingredients
Directions
Tasty Ways To Use It
1. Swirl into creamy dips, like hummus or guacamole.
2. Spread on the inside of a grilled cheese sandwich before cooking.
3. Brush over grilled meat or seafood kebabs. Serve extra pesto on the side.