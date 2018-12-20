Simple Whole Roasted Chicken with Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

The perfect roast chicken is one pan away with this staple family recipe that's sure to serve up a wonderfully-browned whole bird.  Baked on a bed of broccoli and mushroom rice, our Simple Whole Roasted Chicken recipe is as easy as it is iconic. Simply rub with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and you're ready to place on the pan, skin side up. Better yet, this dish uses ready-to-serve rice as the baking base to cut down on hands-on cooking time (and clean-up!). If you're unsure how long to roast a chicken, start to test for doneness around 45 minutes to an hour into cooking. If you don't have a meat thermometer, you can poke the leg joints with a knife to check juices. If it is clear, you're in the clear, but if the liquid has a pink hue, the meat needs more time in the oven. Continue to check back in every five minutes until done. If you do have a meat thermometer, your bird is fully baked when the thickest portion registers at 170 degrees.The ingredient list is simple, but the flavor is anything but. Give this roasted chicken a try for your next Sunday supper or family dinner.

By Southern Living

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°. Rub chicken pieces with 1 Tbsp. olive oil; sprinkle with 2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. pepper

  • Spread ready-to-serve rice in an even layer in a heavy-duty aluminum foil-lined sheet pan, breaking up clumps.

  • Cut broccoli into florets. Toss together broccoli florets, 2 Tbsp. oil, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. pepper in a medium bowl; spread in an even layer over rice. Toss together mushrooms and remaining olive oil, salt, and pepper, and spread over broccoli and rice.

  • Place chicken pieces, skin side up, 1 1/2 inches apart on broccoli and mushrooms.

  • Bake at 425° for about 1 hour or until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 170°. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

