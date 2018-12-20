The perfect roast chicken is one pan away with this staple family recipe that's sure to serve up a wonderfully-browned whole bird. Baked on a bed of broccoli and mushroom rice, our Simple Whole Roasted Chicken recipe is as easy as it is iconic. Simply rub with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and you're ready to place on the pan, skin side up. Better yet, this dish uses ready-to-serve rice as the baking base to cut down on hands-on cooking time (and clean-up!). If you're unsure how long to roast a chicken, start to test for doneness around 45 minutes to an hour into cooking. If you don't have a meat thermometer, you can poke the leg joints with a knife to check juices. If it is clear, you're in the clear, but if the liquid has a pink hue, the meat needs more time in the oven. Continue to check back in every five minutes until done. If you do have a meat thermometer, your bird is fully baked when the thickest portion registers at 170 degrees.The ingredient list is simple, but the flavor is anything but. Give this roasted chicken a try for your next Sunday supper or family dinner.