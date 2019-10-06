Whole-Grain Mini Bread Loaves Recipe

We all know that the Thanksgiving spread isn't complete without a bowl full of hot-out-of-the-oven rolls. Dinner rolls are an essential complement to the complex flavors of your plethora of Thanksgiving dishes, a solid staple used to sop up extra gravy or scoop up cranberry sauce. But bread doesn't have to be boring, and these Whole-Grain Mini Bread Loaves are here to prove it.Baking homemade rolls is one way to seriously elevate your Thanksgiving dinner, and these whole-grain rolls are a simple crowd-pleaser. You can make them ahead of time to save some hassle on the holiday. Honey adds a dash of sweetness to the rolls and a generous coating of benne or sesame seeds brings texture and crunch to the crust. We love using benne seeds—a variation of sesame seeds that were first brought over from Africa in the 18th century, and have since propagated in the Charleston Lowcountry—as they add a bit of signature Southern charm to the rolls. But you can also substitute with standard sesame seeds. If you're feeling ambitious, try making multiple types of rolls, like Sweet Potato Rolls and our Best-Ever Spoon Rolls, to make a winning bread basket. All it takes is a little yeast and a little patience to turn the dream of making homemade bread into a reality.