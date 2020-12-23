White Limozeen's Chicken Liver Pie

Atop Graduate Nashville perches a whimsical Dolly-themed restaurant and bar that is worth a trip to the Music City all on its own. White Limozeen serves up glamorous food in an approachable way and in a recent call with Southern Living, restaurant operator, Marc Rose told us all about it. "The whole idea behind White Limousine is really about this sort of high/low," Rose said, adding "it's fancy-ish." He noted that the design of the restaurant is meant to feel like you are in someone's living room and is an homage to home cooks. "When I think about the home cook in America, most cooks learn to do that from watching television. And if you think about the epitome of all home cook television stars, you go to Julia Child. She's the one who started it all. She's the first. She also didn't care if she made a mess. She didn't care if she made mistakes. That's what we're trying to tell people. If you spilled caviar on your shirt, wipe it up and eat it off your finger. That kind of vibe."

Taking a cue from the Queen of television cooks herself, the menu is French inspired, but with a twist. "We know if you live in the south, and you're watching someone on television cook a French dish. You might not have all those ingredients in your cupboard. Which is why we serve biscuits with caviar. Right? We're like what might you have in your cupboard?"