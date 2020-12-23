White Limozeen's Chicken Liver Pie

"It's fancy-ish."

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Credit: Danielle B Atkins

3 hrs
8
8 slices
Atop Graduate Nashville perches a whimsical Dolly-themed restaurant and bar that is worth a trip to the Music City all on its own. White Limozeen serves up glamorous food in an approachable way and in a recent call with Southern Living, restaurant operator, Marc Rose told us all about it. "The whole idea behind White Limousine is really about this sort of high/low," Rose said, adding "it's fancy-ish." He noted that the design of the restaurant is meant to feel like you are in someone's living room and is an homage to home cooks. "When I think about the home cook in America, most cooks learn to do that from watching television. And if you think about the epitome of all home cook television stars, you go to Julia Child. She's the one who started it all. She's the first. She also didn't care if she made a mess. She didn't care if she made mistakes. That's what we're trying to tell people. If you spilled caviar on your shirt, wipe it up and eat it off your finger. That kind of vibe."

Taking a cue from the Queen of television cooks herself, the menu is French inspired, but with a twist. "We know if you live in the south, and you're watching someone on television cook a French dish. You might not have all those ingredients in your cupboard. Which is why we serve biscuits with caviar. Right? We're like what might you have in your cupboard?"

This is also how the concept of one of their signature dishes came to be, the chicken liver pie. "You think about a very fancy French dish, you think about foie gras right? And I think that's something that might not be available at the local Kroger, but we think chicken liver and the way people eat chicken liver is readily available." This sparked Rose and the culinary team to think about how to make it fun and super homey and they landed on this rich savory dish. He urges anyone who comes to check out White Limozeen to try it, even if you think chicken liver isn't for you. But if you can't make the trip and are feeling adventurous, Rose has given us the gift of the recipe that you can try for yourself! He suggests serving as a starter ahead of a lighter seafood or roast chicken main.  

Ingredients

Pie Crust
Liver Mousse 

Directions

Make the Pie Crust

  • Work the cold butter into the flour until all the butter pads are smashed flat and flour coated.

  • Incorporate the water slowly until dough comes together; do not over knead. 

  • Rest In cooler for 1 hour. Temper slightly and roll thin. 

  • Press into pie tin and make sure edges are tight with no cracks. Dock the bottom and bake with pie weights for 15 minutes at 325 degrees.

  • Remove pie weights and finish for another 10-12 minutes. 

  • Allow to cool completely 

Make the Liver Mousse

  • In a medium pot, sweat down 4 large shallots julienned thick, 8 garlic cloves sliced, 1/2 lb. butter, 5 bay leaves, and small sprig of fresh green juniper. 

  • After vegetables are translucent, deglaze with 1/2 cup of bourbon.

  • Let that cook down on medium for 45 seconds.  

  • Add 1 cup cream and let reduce on medium low for 1 minute. 

  • Strain out livers and poach in cream reduction for one minute. 

  • Pick out bay leaves and juniper and purée all ingredients with 4 grams pink salt & 8g kosher salt. Pass through a fine mesh strainer. 

  • Let cool completely with plastic wrap pressed to the top to prevent oxidation. 

  • Fill pie shell with liver mousse to 3/4 making sure to smooth with an offset spatula.  

  • Then spoon over any jam of choice to glaze the top. 

  • For plating, garnish with chervil, tarragon, parsley, thyme, flowers.

