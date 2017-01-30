White Gazpacho Recipe

When the temperature starts to rise outside, it doesn't mean you have to give up on soup. To stay cool, comfortable, and full on a warm day, might we suggest this gazpacho recipe. Gazpacho is a Spanish-style soup, typically made with raw vegetables such as tomatoes. It's always served cold or chilled as an appetizer or the perfect first-course party starter. The best part? You can make this gazpacho soup quickly, without ever turning on the oven or slow cooker. Unlike most gazpacho soups, this White Gazpacho Soup recipe doesn't include tomatoes. Our version is reminiscent of the white gazpacho recipes that originated in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia. Here, we even use salted Spanish Marcona almonds. Other ingredients in this refreshing gazpacho include garlic, minced shallot, cucumbers, green grapes, fresh dill weed, vegetable broth, and dry sherry. Don't be fooled by the tedious ingredient list, this delicious soup can be made in less than 45 minutes. Even though there's no dairy, the soup is still creamy and gets it thick body from blanched almonds. The cucumbers act as the perfect cooling agent, while the combination of grapes, almonds, dill weed, and dry sherry offer a harmonious balance between sweet and tangy. Most of the ingredients are blended into a silky puree, and later refrigerated in an airtight container until chilled. Garnish this rich soup with sliced grapes, crushed almonds, and dill sprigs. You can serve with quality white bread, such as a French or Italian loaf.