White Fruit Cake

This recipe makes a loaf for a friend and one to enjoy yourself.

By Joy Howard

If you're a fan of fruit cake you'll likely enjoy this version that folds two classic loaves into one. Just like a traditional rum-flavored cake, this version is studded with candied fruit and nuts, but the base is more simple—a classic yellow pound cake with rich, buttery flavors that balance nicely with the sweeter bits. If you're having trouble finding candied fruit at your grocery store, you can order it online for around $7 per pound—much more than you'll need for one bake. Dried fruit like raisins, cherries, cranberries, are also good substitutes, though we prefer the more colorful for its festive look and taste. This recipe yields two standard-size loaves so you can gift one and keep the other to enjoy yourself. You can also use the batter to bake mini loaves, you'll just need to adjust the baking time accordingly.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Warm the oven to 350° and coat two standard loaf pans with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking powder.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer set at medium speed, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the sour cream and blend well. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing between each addition. Blend in the vanilla and orange zest. Use a spatula to fold in the candied fruit and pecans.

  • Spoon half the batter into each loaf pan and spread evenly. Bake the loaves until golden, cracked on the top, and a toothpick inserted into each comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let the loaves cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn each out of its pan and let cool completely on a rack. 

