White Fruit Cake

If you're a fan of fruit cake you'll likely enjoy this version that folds two classic loaves into one. Just like a traditional rum-flavored cake, this version is studded with candied fruit and nuts, but the base is more simple—a classic yellow pound cake with rich, buttery flavors that balance nicely with the sweeter bits. If you're having trouble finding candied fruit at your grocery store, you can order it online for around $7 per pound—much more than you'll need for one bake. Dried fruit like raisins, cherries, cranberries, are also good substitutes, though we prefer the more colorful for its festive look and taste. This recipe yields two standard-size loaves so you can gift one and keep the other to enjoy yourself. You can also use the batter to bake mini loaves, you'll just need to adjust the baking time accordingly.