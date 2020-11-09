White Christmas Pavlovas

Preheat oven to 225°F with racks in upper and lower third positions. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk together sugar and cornstarch in a bowl; set aside. Beat egg whites with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed for 1 minute. Add cream of tartar and salt; beat until combined, about 30 seconds. With mixer running on high speed, add sugar mixture 2 tablespoons at a time, beating just until glossy, stiff peaks form and sugar is almost dissolved, about 2 minutes. (Do not overbeat.) Reduce speed to low, and beat in ½ teaspoon of the vanilla.