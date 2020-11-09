White Christmas Pavlovas
Get into the holiday spirit with fluffy, white pavlovas.
Light as clouds and puffy as marshmallows, Ivy Odom’s White Christmas Pavlovas will lift your holiday dessert spread to new heights. Let’s face it, holiday desserts are notoriously heavy—from dense fruitcake to old-fashioned, spiced gingerbread and mile-high layer cakes, many of our favorite holiday desserts can leave us in a food coma. That’s where Ivy’s White Christmas Pavlovas come in. These ethereally light, individually-portioned desserts will be a ray of sunshine on your dessert spread. Did we mention that they’re gluten-free?
“My make-ahead vanilla Pavlovas can be a fun DIY dessert bar if you set them out with an assortment of toppings, like toasted coconut chips and sliced bananas,” writes Test Kitchen professional and Hey Y’all host, Ivy Odom. “The Pavlovas’ crackly crusts and marshmallowy centers pair well with my boozy Triple B Milk Punch.”
For perfectly round meringues, trace the outline of a 3 ½-inch cookie or biscuit cutter six times on two pieces of parchment paper. Place the parchment (circle side down) on two baking sheets, and use it as a guide for spooning the egg whites. These White Christmas Pavlovas will be a stunning finale to your holiday meal.