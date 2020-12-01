White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This pretty pound cake makes a special treat for dessert, or a decadent snack or brunch treat served with coffee or tea. Made with white chocolate chips (or a chopped 1-ounce bar of white chocolate), fresh raspberries, vanilla, sour cream, and lemon zest and juice, the buttery cake has a balanced, not-too-sweet flavor that is enhanced by a white chocolate glaze. If you prefer, you can substitute the raspberries with chopped strawberries or blueberries. Or add a nice crunch by stirring ½ cup chopped nuts (like walnuts or pecans) into the batter. The glaze is up to you too. Lightly drizzle it over the top of the cake, or pour it over the whole thing for extra sweetness. Serve slices of White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake with more fresh berries for a fancy finishing touch. This easy loaf cake makes a great gift too—just omit the glaze and wrap the cake tightly in plastic wrap once it has cooled completely.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter and lightly flour an8-x4-inch loaf pan; tap out any excess flour. Set aside.

  • Beat granulated sugar and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until just incorporated, about 15 seconds. Beat in lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla until just incorporated, about 1 minute. Stir together sour cream and 1/2 cup of the milk in a small bowl until well combined.

  • Stir together baking powder, salt, and 1 3/4 cups of the flour in a medium bowl until combined. Add to butter mixture alternately with sour cream mixture, beating on low speed until just combined after each addition. Toss together raspberries and remaining 2 teaspoons flour in a small bowl. Gently fold raspberry mixture and 1/2 cup of the white chocolate chips into batter. Spoon mixture into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour, 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let loaf cool 10 minutes in loaf pan. Gently turn out loaf onto a wire rack; let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Microwave remaining 1/2 cup white chocolate in a medium-size microwavable bowl on HIGH for 30 seconds. Stir. Continue microwaving until melted, about 30 seconds, stopping to stir every 15 seconds. Add in powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of the milk, and whisk until combined. Whisk in remaining milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency. Drizzle glaze over loaf; garnish with additional raspberries before serving.

