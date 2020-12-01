This pretty pound cake makes a special treat for dessert, or a decadent snack or brunch treat served with coffee or tea. Made with white chocolate chips (or a chopped 1-ounce bar of white chocolate), fresh raspberries, vanilla, sour cream, and lemon zest and juice, the buttery cake has a balanced, not-too-sweet flavor that is enhanced by a white chocolate glaze. If you prefer, you can substitute the raspberries with chopped strawberries or blueberries. Or add a nice crunch by stirring ½ cup chopped nuts (like walnuts or pecans) into the batter. The glaze is up to you too. Lightly drizzle it over the top of the cake, or pour it over the whole thing for extra sweetness. Serve slices of White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake with more fresh berries for a fancy finishing touch. This easy loaf cake makes a great gift too—just omit the glaze and wrap the cake tightly in plastic wrap once it has cooled completely.