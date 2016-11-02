White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

We gave the classic bar cookie a holiday makeover with the addition of pretty crushed peppermints and a creamy mint icing. The recipe makes four and a half dozen cookies, perfect for your next holiday party or cookie exchange. Don't forget to line the baking pan with parchment paper and allow plenty of overhang over the edges of the pan. When the bars are done baking, the paper will act as handles, allowing you to easily lift the bars from the pan and slice them into neat squares.

By Southern Living

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Makes about 4 1/2 dozen (serving size: 1 triangle)
Ingredients

Blondies
Icing

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with butter. Line pan with parchment paper, allowing paper to extend over edges of pan. Grease paper.

  • Prepare the Blondies: Combine butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until combined after each addition. Beat in vanilla and salt. Add flour; beat on low speed just until combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of the crushed peppermints, reserving remaining crushed peppermints.

  • Spread batter in prepared pan; smooth top with a spatula. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 22 minutes. Cool completely in pan. Lift blondies from pan using parchment paper as handles. Remove and discard paper; trim browned edges.

  • Prepare the Icing: Combine powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, and peppermint extract in a medium bowl; beat on medium speed until smooth. Beat in 2 tablespoons of the cream. Add up to 1 additional tablespoon cream, if necessary, until icing reaches a spreadable consistency. Spread Icing over top of blondies. Sprinkle with reserved crushed peppermints. Cut into 3-inch squares; cut squares into triangles.

