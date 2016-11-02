White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
We gave the classic bar cookie a holiday makeover with the addition of pretty crushed peppermints and a creamy mint icing. The recipe makes four and a half dozen cookies, perfect for your next holiday party or cookie exchange. Don't forget to line the baking pan with parchment paper and allow plenty of overhang over the edges of the pan. When the bars are done baking, the paper will act as handles, allowing you to easily lift the bars from the pan and slice them into neat squares.