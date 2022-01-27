White Chocolate Martini

Have your dessert and drink it, too.

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

5 mins
5 mins
1
Have you ever wished you could have your dessert and drink it too? This elegant cocktail is delicious, easy to make, and can be enjoyed as a smooth and creamy dessert cocktail. If you like the sweet taste of white chocolate, you will simply adore this White Chocolate Martini. Heavy cream, vanilla vodka (such as Smirnoff), and white chocolate liqueur (we prefer Godiva) are shaken (not stirred!) in an ice-filled cocktail shaker, strained into a martini glass, then topped with shaved dark chocolate. If you don't have a cocktail shaker, stir all the ingredients into a large cup with ice and then strain into a martini glass. You get the sweetness from the white chocolate liquor and hints of vanilla from the infused vodka. An ideal drink for Christmas, Valentine's Day, or any day you want a sweet cocktail, this White Chocolate Cocktail fits the bill. This cocktail pairs well with desserts such as fruit pies and tarts, and is fabulous when served with a warm, fudgy brownie.

Directions

  • Combine vodka, liqueur, and heavy cream in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Cover and shake vigorously until chilled, about 20 seconds. Strain into a cocktail or martini glass. Shave dark chocolate bar over drink. Serve immediately.

