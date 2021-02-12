White Chocolate Fortune Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Print out your favorite quotes, sayings, or personalized messages to place inside the sweet treats.

By Ivy Odom

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Is there really anything better than a tasty recipe doubling as an exciting craft? We think not. White Chocolate Fortune Cookies are just as fun to eat as they are to make. It's a great way to get the entire family involved in the kitchen. You'll only need a few simple ingredients like sugar, cornstarch, and flour, and we'd be willing to bet those staple fixings are already waiting in your pantry. Homemade fortune cookies are easier to make than you'd think. The trick is to work quickly as soon as the cookies come out of the oven; this is when they are pliable and easy to mold into the classic fortune cookie shape. But the recipe doesn't stop there. As if the crunchy texture and vanilla flavor wasn't enough, the sweet treats are dipped in decadent white chocolate and adorned with festive sprinkles. Don't forget to print out your favorite quotes, sayings, or personalized messages to place inside your fortune cookies!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a silicone baking mat on a rimmed baking sheet. Position oven rack in the center position and preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg whites, vanilla extract, almond extract, and canola oil until frothy, about 1 minute.

  • In a separate medium bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Stir water into dry ingredients to form a thick paste. Add egg white mixture to flour mixture and whisk until very smooth.

  • Spoon 1 tablespoon of batter onto one side of the silicone baking mat, and use an offset spatula to spread batter into a 3 to 31/2-inch circle. Spoon a second tablespoon of batter onto other side of baking mat and repeat. Bake in preheated oven until fortune cookies are almost evenly golden brown and set, about 15-17 minutes. Remove from oven and working quickly, use a large offset spatula to remove 1 cookie from baking mat. Place 1 fortune strip on cookie and fold in half, then gently pull the edges of the cookie down over the rim of a bowl or glass to form a fortune cookie shape. Place the cookie in a votive candle holder or mini muffin tin so it can hold its shape while it cools. Once set, (about 5 minutes), transfer cookies to a plate to cool completely. Repeat with remaining batter.

  • Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place white chocolate melting wafers in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 50% power until melted, about 2 minutes, stirring chocolate every 30 seconds until smooth. Once melted, dip fortune cookies in chocolate or drizzle cookies with chocolate, then immediately decorate with sprinkles. Transfer cookies to parchment paper-lined baking sheet and let sit at room temperature until set, about 1 hour, or place in refrigerator to set more quickly. Cookies should set in refrigerator after 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

