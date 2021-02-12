Is there really anything better than a tasty recipe doubling as an exciting craft? We think not. White Chocolate Fortune Cookies are just as fun to eat as they are to make. It's a great way to get the entire family involved in the kitchen. You'll only need a few simple ingredients like sugar, cornstarch, and flour, and we'd be willing to bet those staple fixings are already waiting in your pantry. Homemade fortune cookies are easier to make than you'd think. The trick is to work quickly as soon as the cookies come out of the oven; this is when they are pliable and easy to mold into the classic fortune cookie shape. But the recipe doesn't stop there. As if the crunchy texture and vanilla flavor wasn't enough, the sweet treats are dipped in decadent white chocolate and adorned with festive sprinkles. Don't forget to print out your favorite quotes, sayings, or personalized messages to place inside your fortune cookies!