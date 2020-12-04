White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies
Love sweet and creamy white chocolate? Then you’ll be a big fan of these soft and chewy cookies filled with dried cranberries. Our Test Kitchen recommends Ghirardelli Premium Baking Bars because the chopped chocolate chunks will hold their shape when baked. (If you can’t find it at the grocery store’s baking aisle, you can substitute white chocolate morsels.) It can be tempting to skip this step, but be sure to chill the dough before you scoop it, so it’s easier to handle and not too sticky. Because the cookies are light in color, it’s best to bake them on the oven’s upper rack to prevent the bottoms from overbrowning. Be sure to cool the cookies on the baking sheet, which continues to cook the cookie without it getting too dark in the oven. White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies make a sweet addition to holiday cookie tins, or your own cookie jar.