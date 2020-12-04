White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Love sweet and creamy white chocolate? Then you’ll be a big fan of these soft and chewy cookies filled with dried cranberries. Our Test Kitchen recommends Ghirardelli Premium Baking Bars because the chopped chocolate chunks will hold their shape when baked. (If you can’t find it at the grocery store’s baking aisle, you can substitute white chocolate morsels.) It can be tempting to skip this step, but be sure to chill the dough before you scoop it, so it’s easier to handle and not too sticky. Because the cookies are light in color, it’s best to bake them on the oven’s upper rack to prevent the bottoms from overbrowning. Be sure to cool the cookies on the baking sheet, which continues to cook the cookie without it getting too dark in the oven. White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies make a sweet addition to holiday cookie tins, or your own cookie jar.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in upper position. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until just combined, about 1 minute. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually add flour mixture, beating until just combined, about 1 minute. Fold in cranberries and white chocolate. Cover dough; chill until dough is easy to handle and not sticky, about 1 hour.

  •  Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. (You’ll have about 2 dozen cookies total.) Bake cookies, 1 baking sheet at a time, in preheated oven until edges are lightly brown, 10 to 12 minutes per batch. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 10 minutes; transfer to wire racks, and let cool completely, about 15 minutes.

