This White Chicken Chili recipe couldn't be easier. Start by gathering all the ingredients: chicken thighs, dried navy beans (soaked overnight), chicken broth, onion, spicy green chiles, white chicken chili seasoning mix, cumin, garlic, and salt. Next, you just pile everything in, stir, set the slow cooker, and go about your day. The chili will cook on HIGH for 5 to 6 hours or LOW for 8 to 10 hours. The chili will be ready when the beans are tender. Now, we all know the secret to good chili is the toppings! We recommend topping with sour cream, pre-shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend, chopped fresh cilantro, and chopped fresh avocado but, feel free to garnish your bowl of chili with whatever toppings you like. White Chicken Chili is already a crowd-pleaser, but make chili night even more popular when you serve it with one of our hearty cornbread recipes. When it comes to preparing our favorite cornbread recipes, we have a little secret. Keep your cast iron skillet in the oven while it preheats. Pour the cornbread batter into the hot skillet then bake as directed. You'll end up with a delicious, crisp crust that will stand your cornbread apart in a crowd. Slice the cornbread into wedges and serve with a thick slather of butter on top. We cannot think of another side that pairs so wonderfully with a warm, comforting bowl of chili.