White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting
Impressive in design and flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Everything's coming up roses. A stunning piping technique completely transforms layers of white cake (which start with a boxed mix, mind you) into a blooming rose. Our deceptively simple White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting will be the star of the show at any gathering, from a birthday soiree to tea time.
Starting with boxed cake mix is the time-saving hack that leaves you with plenty of time to spend making the real star of this layer cake: homemade Swiss meringue buttercream. Fluffy, billowy, and not overly sweet, the raspberry frosting gives this cake a tart flavor and beautiful pink color. There's not a drop of food coloring in this pretty pink dessert. The freeze-dried raspberries (available at Target, Whole Foods Market, and other retailers) add a nice rosy hue and a bit of tang to offset the richness of the buttercream. If the frosting separates a little as you are making it, pop it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Then continue to beat again.
Ingredients
Directions
How To Frost a Rose Cake
1. Frost the layers, sides, and top of the cake as directed, using about 3¾ cups of frosting. Place remaining frosting (about 3¾ cups) into a piping bag (or large ziplock bag with 1 corner snipped off) fitted with a Wilton 127D petal tip. Hold the bag so the tip is straight up and down with the pointed end facing up. Starting at the center of the top of the cake, pipe a small cone-like shape.
2. Pipe small arching lines around the center cone. Lengthen the arching lines as you work your way toward the top edge of the cake.
3. To frost the rest of the cake, make 2-inch arches with the pointed end of the tip facing up, working your way around the sides of the cake from the top to the bottom to finish the "rose."