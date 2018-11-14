Homemade White Cake
For this year's Big White Cake, we decided to trade in the bells, whistles, and bling for a layer cake that's as simple as a walk in the woods. If you're a seasoned pro at making our white cake or a beginner, this is the perfect cake to serve your friends and family. We chose a fun car cookie cutter for our cake topper, but you can easily pick any cookie cutter and bake your own topper with our gingerbread cookie recipe. Whether you dress it up or dress it down, we promise it'll get you in the spirit this Christmas. This white cake is easy to put together with pantry staples from Publix.