Our Whiskey Caramel sauce was developed for our dazzling Cornbread Pudding, but don't let that stop you from drizzling it on anything and everything in sight. If you are thinking about skipping our recipe for the jarred stuff, know that this isn't your average caramel sauce. It's a decadent combination of flavors that will wow all the family and friends gathered around your dessert table. Heavy cream, butter, whiskey, nutmeg, an egg, and a hearty dose of sugar will yield two cups of this delicious confection once all is said and done. Plus, it only takes 30 minutes to come together. Use it as a topping on all of your fall pies, dress up your pound cake, or spoon it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. No matter how you decide to serve it, our Whiskey Caramel sauce is about to become your new favorite dessert-time MVP.