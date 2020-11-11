Whipped Chocolate Ganache Filling

Add a chocolate ganache filling to any layer cake for extra decadence.

By Sarah Epperson
By Pam Lolley

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Torie Cox

10 mins
4 hrs
4 hrs 10 mins
2 ⅓ cups
Ready to make Southern Living’s 2020 White Cake? For this year’s 25th anniversary cake, we pulled out all the stops, not only giving you a recipe for decadent Coconut Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting, but also giving you three different filling options: Lemon Curd Filling, Cranberry Filling, or Whipped Chocolate Ganache Filling. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure layer cake for the holidays.

If you love all things chocolate, our Whipped Chocolate Ganache Filling is the one for you. Rather than a thick, glossy ganache that you would use to fill a tart, this version is still rich in chocolate flavor, but light as a cloud. To approach this filling, you’ll act as if you’re making a standard ganache: Simply melt the chocolate and heavy cream together in the microwave, then whisk in the vanilla. From here, cover to let chill and thicken for at least 4 hours. Then, just before you’re ready to assemble the cake, whip the ganache until it becomes light and fluffy. Be sure not to overbeat the ganache, or else it might become too stiff.

And just like that, your Whipped Chocolate Ganache is ready to grace the layers of your big white coconut cake.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave chopped baking bars and whipping cream in a medium-size microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted and smooth, 90 seconds to 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Whisk in vanilla extract until smooth.

  • Cover and chill until ganache is thickened, at least 4 hours or up to 3 days. (If ganache chills 6 hours or longer, let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before whipping.) When you are ready to use the ganache, beat the chocolate mixture with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form and ganache lightens in color, 20 to 30 seconds (do not overbeat). Use immediately.

