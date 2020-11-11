Ready to make Southern Living’s 2020 White Cake? For this year’s 25th anniversary cake, we pulled out all the stops, not only giving you a recipe for decadent Coconut Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting , but also giving you three different filling options: Lemon Curd Filling , Cranberry Filling , or Whipped Chocolate Ganache Filling. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure layer cake for the holidays.

If you love all things chocolate, our Whipped Chocolate Ganache Filling is the one for you. Rather than a thick, glossy ganache that you would use to fill a tart, this version is still rich in chocolate flavor, but light as a cloud. To approach this filling, you’ll act as if you’re making a standard ganache: Simply melt the chocolate and heavy cream together in the microwave, then whisk in the vanilla. From here, cover to let chill and thicken for at least 4 hours. Then, just before you’re ready to assemble the cake, whip the ganache until it becomes light and fluffy. Be sure not to overbeat the ganache, or else it might become too stiff.