Bourbon Slush Recipe

There's nothing quite as refreshing as this icy, boozy refresher that's reminiscent of warm days at the tailgate and time spent on the porch in the summers. This adult slush combines tea, lemonade, orange juice, and bourbon for the ultimate Southern cocktail. Because let's face it, down here we have no need for hot cocktails; but a frozen one? That we can get behind. This recipe comes from the pages of What Can I Bring?, our go-to source for Southern food fitting for any and every occasion. From the author, Elizabeth Heiskell: All I have to do is take one sniff of a glass of bourbon, and I'm transported to a cool, fall day in Starkville at Davis Wade Stadium. I can hear the crowds and feel the excitement. Daddy never missed a game and neither did I. This drink is subtle and absolutely drinkable, and it will quickly become your most favorite game day or party go-to. It couldn't be any easier either, plus it freezes beautifully. You can make it months ahead so it's ready when you are. We recommend doubling the batch, because both you and your guests will likely want a second glass. A great tip to go along with any frozen beverage like this: pop the glasses in the freezer to get them ready to keep the slush cold and icy the whole time you're enjoying it.

By Elizabeth Heiskell, What Can I Bring? 

total:
10 hrs 10 mins
active:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the hot tea and sugar in a heatproof bowl; stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the lemonade concentrate and orange juice concentrate; stir until blended. Let stand until cool, about 1 hour. Stir in the bourbon. Pour the bourbon mixture into a large freezer-safe container, and freeze until almost firm, about 8 hours or overnight. Let stand at room temperature until partially thawed, about 1 hour. Spoon into glasses, and serve immediately.

