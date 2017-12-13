Bacon Bites Recipe

This favorite snack is perfect for any crowd with its crispy bacon and glazed brown sugar flair. This recipe comes from the pages of What Can I Bring?, our go-to source for Southern food fitting for any and every occasion. From the author, Elizabeth Heiskell: So here it is in all its glory…our most talked about, sought after, and begged for recipe. We love these served in mint julep cups or silver goblets. Although this recipe calls for just three simple ingredients, there are a few tips that will make you a pro. Always line your rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Watch the bacon bites, and, if they are cooking too fast on the bottom, roll them over so they can caramelize evenly. As soon as they are done, take them off the pan, otherwise they will superglue themselves to the foil. Once they are cool you can stack them in an airtight container, and they will keep for two days. You'll never have to ask "What can I bring?" again after whipping up a batch of these savory crunchy bites for your next holiday party! The requests will just keep rolling in.

By Elizabeth Heiskell, What Can I Bring?

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Serves 22
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Spread the brown sugar in a large pan or baking sheet. Wrap 1 bacon slice around each breadstick, starting at 1 end of the breadstick and barely overlapping the bacon. Roll the breadsticks in the brown sugar, pressing to adhere. (At this point, you can cover and refrigerate overnight, if desired.) Place breadsticks on an aluminum foil-lined 12- x 7-inch baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is cooked through and almost crisp, 35 to 40 minutes. Immediately remove the warm sticks from baking sheet, and place on wax paper (They will stick like glue if not moved immediately.) Cool to room temperature.

