Bacon Bites Recipe

This favorite snack is perfect for any crowd with its crispy bacon and glazed brown sugar flair. This recipe comes from the pages of What Can I Bring?, our go-to source for Southern food fitting for any and every occasion. From the author, Elizabeth Heiskell: So here it is in all its glory…our most talked about, sought after, and begged for recipe. We love these served in mint julep cups or silver goblets. Although this recipe calls for just three simple ingredients, there are a few tips that will make you a pro. Always line your rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Watch the bacon bites, and, if they are cooking too fast on the bottom, roll them over so they can caramelize evenly. As soon as they are done, take them off the pan, otherwise they will superglue themselves to the foil. Once they are cool you can stack them in an airtight container, and they will keep for two days. You'll never have to ask "What can I bring?" again after whipping up a batch of these savory crunchy bites for your next holiday party! The requests will just keep rolling in.