Tequila Watermelon Spritzer

When it comes to many things in life, simple is often better — and a cocktail is the perfect example. There's no need to have a bar cart buckling under countless liqueurs, syrups, and tools (unless that's your thing) when you can be just as happy enjoying something as simple as a really tasty spritzer. Trust us, we've expressed our love for the fizzy drink . The versatile, easy-drinking cocktail can be made with your favorite liquor, flavors, and fruit, which makes it a no-brainer for any home bartender or party hostess.

Next time you're fashioning up a porch cocktail or big-batch cookout drink, skip the Aperol and try this watermelon spritzer with tequila instead. Think of this recipe as like a watermelon margarita, but bubblier, easier to keep flowing, and not quite as tequila-forward. First, you'll start with a base of tequila (you can substitute vodka if preferable) and watermelon juice — which we'll detail how to make at home below if you're unable to find it at your farmers' market or grocery. Next, you'll choose your fizz. Traditionally, a spritz is topped with a sparkling wine of some sort. However, to keep the booze meter low, you can choose to top with sparkling water, such as Topo Chico, if desired. Finally, garnish and enjoy!