Tequila Watermelon Spritzer
Like a watermelon margarita, but even easier to drink.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When it comes to many things in life, simple is often better — and a cocktail is the perfect example. There's no need to have a bar cart buckling under countless liqueurs, syrups, and tools (unless that's your thing) when you can be just as happy enjoying something as simple as a really tasty spritzer. Trust us, we've expressed our love for the fizzy drink. The versatile, easy-drinking cocktail can be made with your favorite liquor, flavors, and fruit, which makes it a no-brainer for any home bartender or party hostess.
Next time you're fashioning up a porch cocktail or big-batch cookout drink, skip the Aperol and try this watermelon spritzer with tequila instead. Think of this recipe as like a watermelon margarita, but bubblier, easier to keep flowing, and not quite as tequila-forward. First, you'll start with a base of tequila (you can substitute vodka if preferable) and watermelon juice — which we'll detail how to make at home below if you're unable to find it at your farmers' market or grocery. Next, you'll choose your fizz. Traditionally, a spritz is topped with a sparkling wine of some sort. However, to keep the booze meter low, you can choose to top with sparkling water, such as Topo Chico, if desired. Finally, garnish and enjoy!
Here's how to make a refreshing Tequila Watermelon Spritzer. Say hello to your new favorite signature drink.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you prefer a sweeter drink — typically, watermelon juice already offers a touch of sweetness — you can always add about half a teaspoon or more of agave nectar or simple syrup.
For another garnish option, freeze seedless watermelon cubes and use in place of ice.
Not into tequila? You can substitute vodka in lieu of tequila.