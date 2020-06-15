Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar

Relax and refresh with this icy watermelon slush.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Serves 2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Can you count the many ways can you enjoy a watermelon during the summer? For many Southerners, the absolute best way to eat a watermelon is to gather underneath a big shade tree, cut into a sun-warmed melon, and dig into a juicy, red slice of sweet summer goodness—sticky arms and all.

For more refined and mannerly folks, however, watermelon pairs well with tomatoes and onions to make a delicious and cool summer salad. Hot, summer days call for chilled soups, and while most gazpacho recipes are typically prepared using tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, bread, jalapeños, and chopped onion, we decided to swap the tomatoes for watermelon in this refreshing Watermelon Gazpacho.

But for everyone, we can all agree that cold, crisp watermelon is the ultimate summer treat. This year, instead of heading to the frozen foods aisle to buy sugar-laden ice pops, you can make your own hand-held, fruity treat.

Watermelon Slushies will be sure to find a place in the top ten summer desserts. Use four cups of cubed, seeded watermelon. Process the melon in a juicer or blender, then strain through a mesh strainer and discard the solids. Pour the watermelon juice into ice cube trays and freeze until solid.

When you are ready to make the cocktails, combine the watermelon ice cubes, grenadine, and lime juice in a blender and pulse until slushy. Rim glasses with your homemade Key Lime-Mint Sugar, pour the mixture, garnish with watermelon wedges, and enjoy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Key Lime-Mint Sugar: Process fresh mint, Key lime zest, and 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a mini food processor until sugar is finely ground, 10 seconds. Place in a bowl, and stir in additional 1/4 cup sugar. Spread mixture on a rimmed baking sheet; let stand at room temperature until dry, 2 hours. Return mixture to food processor, and pulse until finely ground, about 4 times. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 months.

    Advertisement

  • Process cubed melon in a juicer or blender. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, discarding solids. (You should have 1 1/2 cups juice.) Pour into ice cube trays; freeze 4 hours or overnight.

  • Combine watermelon ice cubes, grenadine, and lime juice in a blender; pulse until slushy, about 15 times.

  • Rim 2 Collins glasses with 1 tsp. Key Lime-Mint Sugar each. Pour the mixture into prepared glasses. Top with watermelon wedges.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/20/2022