Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar
Relax and refresh with this icy watermelon slush.
Can you count the many ways can you enjoy a watermelon during the summer? For many Southerners, the absolute best way to eat a watermelon is to gather underneath a big shade tree, cut into a sun-warmed melon, and dig into a juicy, red slice of sweet summer goodness—sticky arms and all.
For more refined and mannerly folks, however, watermelon pairs well with tomatoes and onions to make a delicious and cool summer salad. Hot, summer days call for chilled soups, and while most gazpacho recipes are typically prepared using tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, bread, jalapeños, and chopped onion, we decided to swap the tomatoes for watermelon in this refreshing Watermelon Gazpacho.
But for everyone, we can all agree that cold, crisp watermelon is the ultimate summer treat. This year, instead of heading to the frozen foods aisle to buy sugar-laden ice pops, you can make your own hand-held, fruity treat.
Watermelon Slushies will be sure to find a place in the top ten summer desserts. Use four cups of cubed, seeded watermelon. Process the melon in a juicer or blender, then strain through a mesh strainer and discard the solids. Pour the watermelon juice into ice cube trays and freeze until solid.
When you are ready to make the cocktails, combine the watermelon ice cubes, grenadine, and lime juice in a blender and pulse until slushy. Rim glasses with your homemade Key Lime-Mint Sugar, pour the mixture, garnish with watermelon wedges, and enjoy.