Watermelon Sangría
Simple, but impressive.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We call this summertime in a glass. Combining fresh watermelon, rosé wine, and St. Germain (an elderflower liqueur), our Watermelon Sangría is wonderfully floral and delicate.
Firm and crunchy, red seedless watermelon has an intense, candy-like sweetness (and no seeds), making it ideal for drinks. It's the star of the show in our Watermelon Sangría, an ideal summertime beverage. The sweetness level of the sangría will depend on how ripe your watermelon is; a watermelon harvested at peak ripeness will be nice and sweet, which is why we cut this drink with dry rosé. St. Germain adds lovely floral notes to this sangría, rounding out the flavor profile while keeping it light and refreshing.
We love to add spheres of various melons—ranging in hue from red to yellow—to this pretty pitcher drink, adding both substance and color. Simply use a melon baller to create spheres of watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew—store the balled fruit in the fridge or the freezer to make a fruity version of "ice." The melon balls also act as a little snack at the end of each glass.
Festive and refreshing with a light touch of booze, this drink is meant for summertime sipping. This watermelon rosé cocktail will be a hit at any ladies' lunch or afternoon tea. Save any extra watermelon juice for another batch or drink it the next day to stay hydrated.