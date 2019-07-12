Watermelon Sangria

Turn the season's sweetest fruit into a seriously sippable sangria.

By Katie Jacobs

Cool fresh watermelon is summer's quintessential treat. This pink sangria highlights it perfectly with hints of tart lime and smooth mint. Plus, it makes a large pitcher—enough to thrill any crowd. 

The sangria earns its gorgeous pink color from a combination of fresh watermelon juice, rosé, and rosé Champagne. St. Germain elderflower liquor adds a luscious floral sweetness to the sangria, complementing the fresh, herbaceous flavors of mint and lime.

This sangria gets a blush-colored upgrade with a mix of both still and sparkling rosé wines. It's the ideal drink to sip by the pool, on the porch, or at the beach. It can be served in highball glasses or, for an extra Southern touch, in mason jars.

Adorn with patterned pink paper straws to match the drink's festive color. Be sure to serve this sangria with a plate of freshly sliced watermelon (and maybe even try your watermelon salted).

  • To make watermelon juice, blend two cups of cubed watermelon in a blender until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a pitcher. 

  • Combine bottle of Rosé, St. Germain, watermelon juice, and zest into a large pitcher, chill until ready to serve. When ready to serve, add bottle of Champagne to the pitcher and stir. Fill highball glasses with ice and pour sangria. Garnish with mint, limes, and watermelon slices. 

