Watermelon Sangria
Turn the season's sweetest fruit into a seriously sippable sangria.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Cool fresh watermelon is summer's quintessential treat. This pink sangria highlights it perfectly with hints of tart lime and smooth mint. Plus, it makes a large pitcher—enough to thrill any crowd.
The sangria earns its gorgeous pink color from a combination of fresh watermelon juice, rosé, and rosé Champagne. St. Germain elderflower liquor adds a luscious floral sweetness to the sangria, complementing the fresh, herbaceous flavors of mint and lime.
This sangria gets a blush-colored upgrade with a mix of both still and sparkling rosé wines. It's the ideal drink to sip by the pool, on the porch, or at the beach. It can be served in highball glasses or, for an extra Southern touch, in mason jars.
Adorn with patterned pink paper straws to match the drink's festive color. Be sure to serve this sangria with a plate of freshly sliced watermelon (and maybe even try your watermelon salted).