Watermelon Salad Recipe

You might call this a user-friendly, quick and easy salad recipe, since you can adjust the ingredients according to what you have. Increase the tomatoes and decrease the watermelon, or visa versa, if necessary. Handle the cut melon gently and as little as possible so it doesn't loose too much liquid. All the ingredients can be prepped in advance, but toss the salad together right before serving; the melon and tomato start watering out the minute the salt is applied. You can use navel oranges if satsumas are not available.

By Nick Wallace

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine watermelon and tomatoes in a large bowl. Sprinkle with salt, and toss gently to combine; let stand 10 minutes.

  • Combine arugula, satsumas, and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium bowl, tossing to coat. Add to watermelon mixture, and toss gently to coat. Whisk together mint, vinegar, pepper, and remaining 4 tablespoons oil in a small bowl. Drizzle over watermelon mixture. Sprinkle with goat cheese and toasted pecans, and serve.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/16/2022