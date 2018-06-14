Watermelon Salad Recipe
You might call this a user-friendly, quick and easy salad recipe, since you can adjust the ingredients according to what you have. Increase the tomatoes and decrease the watermelon, or visa versa, if necessary. Handle the cut melon gently and as little as possible so it doesn't loose too much liquid. All the ingredients can be prepped in advance, but toss the salad together right before serving; the melon and tomato start watering out the minute the salt is applied. You can use navel oranges if satsumas are not available.