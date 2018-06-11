Watermelon Margaritas

Nothing says summer like a freshly cut slice of watermelon. This recipe from our friends at the National Watermelon Promotion Board does the sweet fruit justice in the form of a boozy, colorful cocktail on the rocks. 

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

Yield:
2 margaritas
The Secret To Making The Best Watermelon Margarita

The first trick to making the ultimate watermelon margarita is in the fruit itself. Be sure to select a ripe watermelon by picking it up and giving it a thump. It should feel a bit heavy for its size and make a deep, hollow sound.Then, think beyond your average juice. This recipe isn't just made with watermelon juice–the chef created a watermelon simple syrup from seedless melon and sugar that infuses a bright, unmistakable flavor is in every sip of the drink. It's the real secret to the best tasting watermelon margarita around. 

How to Make a Watermelon Margarita

Once you've got juice from your hand-picked watermelon and your watermelon simple syrup ready, combine the watermelon juice and watermelon simple syrup with your favorite tequila, some fresh lime juice, and ice. Shake until your summer sipper is perfectly chilled. Serve in glasses rimmed with lime juice and coarse salt (or sugar, if you'd prefer) and add a little watermelon slice as a punchy garnish. Perfect for those garden parties, a 4th of July bash, or your next neighborhood block party – we wouldn't mind a couple of these Watermelon Margaritas ourselves!

Ingredients

Watermelon Simple Syrup
Watermelon Juice
Margarita

Directions

  • FOR SIMPLE SYRUP: Combine the watermelon and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Use a potato masher or another utensil to mash the watermelon and sugar together, pushing out the liquid and dissolving the sugar. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl or jar, pressing the watermelon to extract all the liquid. Set aside to cool completely. Makes just over 1 cup of simple syrup.

  • FOR WATERMELON JUICE: Combine the watermelon and water in a blender. Blend until smooth, pour through a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl or jar.

  • Combine the tequila, watermelon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds, and pour into glasses rimmed with lime juice and coarse salt. Garnish with lime wedges and serve imediately.

Source

National Watermelon Promotion Board

