Watermelon Margaritas
Nothing says summer like a freshly cut slice of watermelon. This recipe from our friends at the National Watermelon Promotion Board does the sweet fruit justice in the form of a boozy, colorful cocktail on the rocks.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
The Secret To Making The Best Watermelon Margarita
The first trick to making the ultimate watermelon margarita is in the fruit itself. Be sure to select a ripe watermelon by picking it up and giving it a thump. It should feel a bit heavy for its size and make a deep, hollow sound.Then, think beyond your average juice. This recipe isn't just made with watermelon juice–the chef created a watermelon simple syrup from seedless melon and sugar that infuses a bright, unmistakable flavor is in every sip of the drink. It's the real secret to the best tasting watermelon margarita around.
How to Make a Watermelon Margarita
Once you've got juice from your hand-picked watermelon and your watermelon simple syrup ready, combine the watermelon juice and watermelon simple syrup with your favorite tequila, some fresh lime juice, and ice. Shake until your summer sipper is perfectly chilled. Serve in glasses rimmed with lime juice and coarse salt (or sugar, if you'd prefer) and add a little watermelon slice as a punchy garnish. Perfect for those garden parties, a 4th of July bash, or your next neighborhood block party – we wouldn't mind a couple of these Watermelon Margaritas ourselves!