Watermelon Ice Cream

A refreshing summertime treat.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
freeze:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Our Test Kitchen decided to turn our favorite summertime fruit into a rich and creamy dessert. This homemade treat only requires four simple ingredients: watermelon, sweetened condensed milk, fresh lime juice, and salt. The hardest part about this recipe is the wait time, because everything else is a cinch to pull together. First, cut your watermelon into chunks–you'll want seven cups total. (If you're really short on time, you can buy the pre-cut fruit available at your local market.) Spread and arrange pieces on a sheet pan and freeze. Once frozen, combine the chunks of fruit with the other three ingredients in a food processor. The salt and lime juice will brighten and enhance the natural watermelon flavor. Once mixed, transfer it to an air-tight container until frozen. When you're ready to start scooping, serve it in a bowl or waffle cone. This ice cream is the perfect shade of pink, and makes a fun treat for celebratory events with a sweet theme, like bridal parties, weddings, or baby showers. If watermelon is not your top choice, our Test Kitchen suggested trying the mixture with other fruit, like cantaloupe, honeydew, or peaches.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange watermelon cubes evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze until frozen, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Working in batches, if needed, process frozen watermelon, condensed milk, lime juice, and salt in a food processor until completely smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large sealable container. Cover and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

