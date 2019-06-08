Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Watermelon, spearmint, lime, and ginger come together to make this wonderfully refreshing pitcher drink. Ginger beer gives these mojitos a spicy kick and nice effervescence, but you can substitute ginger ale if you prefer something milder. The mint simple syrup can be prepared up to two days in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.
I have to comment... for the Mojitos, you state MINT LEAVES... a Mojito has SPEARMINT LEAVES.... unless you specify that, some may think to use peppermint leaves and the taste will be completely different.
In worse case scenario if spearmint leaves are not available used fresh Basil leaves
