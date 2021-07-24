Cool off this summer with our favorite chilled soup. Gazpacho is a classic Spanish soup made of seasonal fruits and vegetables and served cold. Think of it as eating a fresh salad that's been blended to form a smooth, creamy, and rich base. When the sweltering heat demands hydrating and refreshing foods, turn to summer's superfruit—watermelon. Not only is biting into a juicy watermelon like tasting summer in the South, but it's also good for you, too, with its high-water content, soluble fiber, and vitamin C. And with this watermelon gazpacho recipe, you get to enjoy both summertime and watermelon in a bowl all season long. While most gazpacho recipes are typically prepared using tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, bread, jalapeños, and chopped onion, we decided to swap the tomatoes for watermelon. You still get the same bright color and flavorful bite, but the watermelon just adds a slightly sweet and tangy depth of flavor to the dish. Here, we balance out watermelon's sweetness with a little salt and apple cider vinegar, which are then combined with watermelon, cucumber, red onion, and jalapeño in a blender and pureed until smooth. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes to allow the gazpacho to get really cold. You want to make sure the flavors and ingredients meld together. Before serving this crowd-pleaser at your next gathering, you can spruce it up even more, much to your guests' delight, by adding texture and colorful garnishes such as minced vegetables, a dollop of sour cream, croutons, seafood, avocado, or cilantro. This classic riff on tomato gazpacho is perfectly spoonable on its own, but it's far more satisfying when served with a light green salad or toasted slices of bread for dipping. Finally, a party-worthy meal that makes braving the summer heat a little more bearable.