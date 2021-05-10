Watermelon Daiquiri
Think pink when it comes to choosing your house cocktail.
Every Southern hostess needs a house drink. The most spirited entertainers have fun changing the recipe from season to season to delight guests and drop-by visitors. Summer is always a good time for something light, refreshing, and bursting with the best flavors of the season. From mojitos and margaritas to sangria and spritzers, there are many delicious beverage options (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for porch sitting, pool parties, and backyard barbecues. This year, we're skipping the long list of ingredients and fancy bar tools in favor of a tried-and-true classic. Enter the daiquiri. This cocktail combines rum, lime juice, and sugar, and can take on a variety of flavors. The Test Kitchen chose to take the fruity route with this homemade drink and made it with ripe and juicy watermelon. This recipe starts with two cups of seedless cubes, but if you're short on time, you can buy the precut watermelon that's sold at your local market too.