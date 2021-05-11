Watermelon Cake
Nothing says summer quite like this sweet dessert.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Here's to a cake that's as sweet and delicious as it looks. When it comes to a summertime potluck spread, there are certain things we always expect to see on the table: sweet tea, Aunt Grace's famous potato salad, Nanna's pimiento cheese, and that tray stacked high with slices of juicy watermelon wedges. And now there's a new dessert that's bound to create some buzz at family gatherings, birthday celebrations, or Fourth of July barbecues. This red velvet cake is studded with mini chocolate chip "seeds" and topped with a fluffy, not-too-sweet frosting. Now's the time to plan an occasion to serve this festive dessert this summer.