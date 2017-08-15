Warm Plum Cobbler Recipe
There's nothing quite like a helping of warm, gooey cobbler topped with some creamy vanilla ice cream. This classic Southern dessert has our hearts for good reason. Cobbler recipes remind us of our grandmothers cooking in the kitchen, using the freshest local produce around—often times from their very own gardens or long-standing go-to produce stand. And to perfectly describe this recipe: quick, easy, and downright delicious. No elaborate pastry crusts are needed, and there are no lengthy advance preparations to do. This cobbler serves 8 people, perfect for a cookout or family dinner. Serve each serving with a large scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream (bonus points if it's homemade), and it’ll be a melty delicious mess swimming with that sweet cream in no time (so eat fast!). For this recipe, you simply need fresh ripe black plums and a few more ingredients: butter, sugar, flour, milk, and a dash of cinnamon. The ripe black plums become perfectly soft and work wonders with the sweet, gooey cobbler batter—and on top of it all, you’re switching it up from the ever-loved berry and peach cobblers that you’ve been devouring all summer!