Warm Mustard Potato Salad
We're loving this lightened-up potato salad still bursting with flavor.
If you think that potato salad has to be loaded with mayonnaise to be utterly decadent, think again. Our Warm Mustard Potato Salad packs a surprising punch of flavor, putting a fresh twist on the classic picnic dish. Soft-boiled eggs add a classic touch to this modern potato salad.
This lightened-up potato salad features all the classic ingredients in a mustard-based potato salad-boiled baby potatoes, eggs, and mustard. To make matters even easier, we cook the eggs right alongside the potatoes-no need to dirty two dishes. If you prefer a hard-boiled egg, pull the eggs out after 6 minutes and continue cooking the potatoes for about 10 minutes more.
In this potato salad, the warm mustard dressing is really the star. Dark brown sugar, mustard, sherry vinegar, and cayenne cook down with bacon drippings (the secret ingredient) to make a dressing that coats the potatoes, leaving them glossy and shiny. The smoky flavor of the bacon, paired with the tang of the mustard and vinegar, elevates this potato salad to a whole new level. This mustard potato salad is great served warm or cold-it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.