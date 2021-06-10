Warm Mustard Potato Salad

We're loving this lightened-up potato salad still bursting with flavor.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

30 mins
15 mins
15 mins
1 hr
6
If you think that potato salad has to be loaded with mayonnaise to be utterly decadent, think again. Our Warm Mustard Potato Salad packs a surprising punch of flavor, putting a fresh twist on the classic picnic dish. Soft-boiled eggs add a classic touch to this modern potato salad.

This lightened-up potato salad features all the classic ingredients in a mustard-based potato salad-boiled baby potatoes, eggs, and mustard. To make matters even easier, we cook the eggs right alongside the potatoes-no need to dirty two dishes. If you prefer a hard-boiled egg, pull the eggs out after 6 minutes and continue cooking the potatoes for about 10 minutes more.

In this potato salad, the warm mustard dressing is really the star. Dark brown sugar, mustard, sherry vinegar, and cayenne cook down with bacon drippings (the secret ingredient) to make a dressing that coats the potatoes, leaving them glossy and shiny. The smoky flavor of the bacon, paired with the tang of the mustard and vinegar, elevates this potato salad to a whole new level. This mustard potato salad is great served warm or cold-it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a bowl with ice water; set aside. Place potatoes, eggs, and 2 teaspoons of the salt in a large saucepan. Cover with 12 cups tap water; bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, for 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer eggs to ice water. Continue boiling potatoes, undisturbed, until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes well. Peel eggs; roughly chop. Set both aside.

  • Place bacon in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Cook over medium, turning occasionally, until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; reserve drippings in skillet. Cool 5 minutes; crumble. 

  • Add sugar, mustard, vinegar, cayenne, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt to drippings. Bring to a simmer over medium, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Place potatoes, crumbled bacon, and parsley in a large bowl. Add sugar-mustard mixture, and toss to coat evenly. Stir in eggs; garnish with additional parsley. Serve immediately.

