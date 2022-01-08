Warm Cheese Box Bites
Move over cheese straws!
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely
Recipe Summary test
These cheesy bites aren't quite crackers, puffs, or straws. They are just as tasty though. This classic recipe has made the rounds in family recipe boxes and community cookbooks for decades. These bite-size morsels combine the comfort of warm cheese toast with the elegance of tiny cheese soufflés. They make a great snack or savory appetizer that doesn't require a plate.
Warm Cheese Box Bites are made of white bread cubes covered in a cheese mixture baked to crispy perfection. When folding the egg white mixture into the cheese, be sure to be as gentle as possible so your egg whites don't deflate. You can make these cheesy cubes ahead of time and even keep some stashed in the freezer to pull out as needed.