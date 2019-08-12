Waffle Casserole

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

When you think of a casserole, the first thing that comes to mind is a savory side or scoopable dinner entree. We're here to let you know that a semi-sweet breakfast casserole is the dish that you've been missing out on. We understand that traditional breakfast casseroles packed with sausage and hash browns and eggs really are delicious, but what about the breakfast casserole for the waffle and maple syrup fans? Our waffle casserole is a sweet breakfast lover's dream—frozen waffles are toasted in the oven before they're stacked inside a baking dish and drowned in a homemade custard flavored with maple syrup and a touch of bourbon (because why not?). Similar to a bread pudding, this custard is made out of eggs, milk, cream, and vanilla. Allow this custard base to soak into the waffles overnight, and throw the baking dish into the oven the next morning. All of the custard-filled waffles cook into one solid casserole that's ready to be cut into squares and served with additional maple syrup. The maple-bourbon combo in the custard is an elevated touch to an otherwise simple breakfast casserole, one that's gonna be hard to beat any morning of the week.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
9 hrs 50 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place waffles on two baking sheets. (Note: some of the waffles can overlap slightly). Bake until waffles are warmed through and lightly toasted, about 10 minutes. Remove and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-high, beat together eggs, sugar, and 1/4 cup maple syrup until tripled in volume, about 5 minutes. Add bourbon, vanilla, and salt; mix to combine. On low speed, stream in cream and milk until fully incorporated.

  • Grease a 9-x-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut each of the waffles in half. Place waffle halves in baking dish, layering them about 3 layers deep. Pour egg mixture into baking dish, using a large spoon to press down on the waffles to encourage the custard to soak into the waffles. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Bake waffle casserole with aluminum foil for 1 hour. Remove aluminum foil and bake until the surface is lightly browned and the custard is set, about 20 minutes.

  • Slice casserole and serve with butter and additional maple syrup.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022