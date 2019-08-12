When you think of a casserole, the first thing that comes to mind is a savory side or scoopable dinner entree. We're here to let you know that a semi-sweet breakfast casserole is the dish that you've been missing out on. We understand that traditional breakfast casseroles packed with sausage and hash browns and eggs really are delicious, but what about the breakfast casserole for the waffle and maple syrup fans? Our waffle casserole is a sweet breakfast lover's dream—frozen waffles are toasted in the oven before they're stacked inside a baking dish and drowned in a homemade custard flavored with maple syrup and a touch of bourbon (because why not?). Similar to a bread pudding, this custard is made out of eggs, milk, cream, and vanilla. Allow this custard base to soak into the waffles overnight, and throw the baking dish into the oven the next morning. All of the custard-filled waffles cook into one solid casserole that's ready to be cut into squares and served with additional maple syrup. The maple-bourbon combo in the custard is an elevated touch to an otherwise simple breakfast casserole, one that's gonna be hard to beat any morning of the week.