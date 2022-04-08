Vodka Cherry Limeade
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We love a cocktail that's as simple as dump-and-stir. This variety of simple, crowd-friendly cocktails, often mixed right in the pitcher, is ideal for entertaining (particularly for last-minute hosting). Even better is when these big-batch cocktails call only for ingredients we have already on hand. Our Vodka Cherry Limeade ticks all the boxes.
Made with vodka, lemon-lime soda, maraschino cherry juice, and lime, this drink packs a one-two punch of sweet and tart. It gains a beautiful red hue from the maraschino cherry juice; be sure to save some cherries to garnish this pretty drink. The delicate flavors of this beverage all blend together well, creating a multi-faceted cocktail that can be deceptively strong. Consider yourself warned—the vodka in this drink disguises itself quite well, and you may start to feel it soon after downing a glass.
Don't skip the lime wheel garnish, which not only makes this cocktail more picturesque, but also brings an extra boost of acidity. Add the soda to the pitcher right before serving to preserve the cocktail's lovely effervescence.