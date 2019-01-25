Vintage Recipes You May Have Forgotten About–But Shouldn’t Have

Food traditions in the South tend to stick. Cookbooks are passed down, recipes are exchanged by word of mouth, techniques are taught by hand, and Southern food endures. Although we love creating new recipes in keeping with today's tastes and trends, there’s something sweet about a vintage recipe that can still hold its own. Get ready for a trip down memory lane with these old-fashioned recipes we love. From a traditional relish tray appetizer and a classic turkey tetrazzini dinner to divinity candy or shoofly pie for dessert, these vintage recipes are worth holding onto. Ready for some nostalgia and satisfied smiles at your table? Give these retro recipes a try.