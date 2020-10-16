Vintage Cake Recipes That Are Filled with the Flavors of Fall

By Jenna Sims Updated July 15, 2022
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Amy Burke

Once crisp fall weather has arrived and there are mums and pumpkins donning every porch in the neighborhood, there's almost nothing better than the smell of a fresh, homemade cake baking in the oven. It's time for a baking marathon, and us here at Southern Living are pulling out all the stops this fall. We love a new, creative recipe, but there's something to be said for sticking to the classics. Southern bakers have turned to these vintage cake recipes year after year to enjoy the flavors of the season. From classic Caramel Cake to the Ultimate Carrot Cake that just so happens to be our most popular cake recipe of all time, you'll want to make time to bake each and every one of these vintage cakes this fall. Break out the pecans and the pumpkin spice—we're absolutely falling for these fall cakes. What are you waiting for? It's time to get baking.

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

The key to a delicious apple stack cake is allowing the cake to cure for two to three days before serving. 

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Mayonnaise is the secret to an ultra-moist cake, just trust us on this one. 

Hummingbird Cake

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

Submitted to Southern Living in 1978 by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina, the Hummingbird cake has become our most popular cake recipe of all time. 

Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

The sheet cake is a Texas icon and fudge icing topped with toasted pecans gives this version plenty of flavor. 

Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

This recipe gives a fall makeover to the classic Battenberg cake which was first made to celebrate the marriage of Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Victoria, to husband Prince Louis of Battenberg. 

Texas Pecan Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Texas Pecan Cake

Consider this recipe a crossover between fruitcake and pecan pound cake.

Caramel Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Cake

This classic cake has been mastered by generations of Southern hostesses. Just make sure to allow the cake to completely cool before adding the caramel frosting. 

Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ultimate Carrot Cake

Candied carrots, cream cheese frosting, and chopped pecans are the ideal finishing touches for three layers of decadent carrot cake. 

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

From afternoon coffee with neighbors to book club to holiday brunch, coffee cakes are the perfect no-fuss but delicious sweet treat for any occasion. 

Fresh Apple Cake

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake

Since it was first published in 2001, this apple cake has been a reader favorite. 

