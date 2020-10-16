Vintage Cake Recipes That Are Filled with the Flavors of Fall
Once crisp fall weather has arrived and there are mums and pumpkins donning every porch in the neighborhood, there's almost nothing better than the smell of a fresh, homemade cake baking in the oven. It's time for a baking marathon, and us here at Southern Living are pulling out all the stops this fall. We love a new, creative recipe, but there's something to be said for sticking to the classics. Southern bakers have turned to these vintage cake recipes year after year to enjoy the flavors of the season. From classic Caramel Cake to the Ultimate Carrot Cake that just so happens to be our most popular cake recipe of all time, you'll want to make time to bake each and every one of these vintage cakes this fall. Break out the pecans and the pumpkin spice—we're absolutely falling for these fall cakes. What are you waiting for? It's time to get baking.
Apple Stack Cake
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
The key to a delicious apple stack cake is allowing the cake to cure for two to three days before serving.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Mayonnaise is the secret to an ultra-moist cake, just trust us on this one.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
Submitted to Southern Living in 1978 by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina, the Hummingbird cake has become our most popular cake recipe of all time.
Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
The sheet cake is a Texas icon and fudge icing topped with toasted pecans gives this version plenty of flavor.
Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
This recipe gives a fall makeover to the classic Battenberg cake which was first made to celebrate the marriage of Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Victoria, to husband Prince Louis of Battenberg.
Texas Pecan Cake
Recipe: Texas Pecan Cake
Consider this recipe a crossover between fruitcake and pecan pound cake.
Caramel Cake
Recipe: Caramel Cake
This classic cake has been mastered by generations of Southern hostesses. Just make sure to allow the cake to completely cool before adding the caramel frosting.
Ultimate Carrot Cake
Recipe: Ultimate Carrot Cake
Candied carrots, cream cheese frosting, and chopped pecans are the ideal finishing touches for three layers of decadent carrot cake.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
From afternoon coffee with neighbors to book club to holiday brunch, coffee cakes are the perfect no-fuss but delicious sweet treat for any occasion.
Fresh Apple Cake
Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake
Since it was first published in 2001, this apple cake has been a reader favorite.