Vintage Cake Recipes That Are Filled with the Flavors of Fall

Once crisp fall weather has arrived and there are mums and pumpkins donning every porch in the neighborhood, there's almost nothing better than the smell of a fresh, homemade cake baking in the oven. It's time for a baking marathon, and us here at Southern Living are pulling out all the stops this fall. We love a new, creative recipe, but there's something to be said for sticking to the classics. Southern bakers have turned to these vintage cake recipes year after year to enjoy the flavors of the season. From classic Caramel Cake to the Ultimate Carrot Cake that just so happens to be our most popular cake recipe of all time, you'll want to make time to bake each and every one of these vintage cakes this fall. Break out the pecans and the pumpkin spice—we're absolutely falling for these fall cakes. What are you waiting for? It's time to get baking.