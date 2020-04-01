Vinegar Pie

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

From desperate times comes delicious desserts.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
1 Pie
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Among the ranks of other Southern desperation pies, like our Classic Chess Pie and Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie, is the delightfully tangy Vinegar Pie. These pie recipes were initially created to make the most of cupboard ingredients when resources were scarce, meaning the recipe calls for ingredients you likely already have on hand.

Our recipe is elevated a bit with additions like vanilla and honey (things not readily available during the Great Depression), but we think these additions add depth to an already delicious pie during a time when those ingredients are more accessible.

The sharpness of the vinegar is offset by the sugar and salt in the filling, lending a tartness and tang similar to cheesecake while maintaining the texture of a gooey custard pie. We give the pie a quick dusting of powdered sugar before serving, but the pie would be just as delicious with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Also, if you don't have the time to fuss with making your own pie dough, a store-bought pie crust is perfectly fine to use—it won't be as flaky as our homemade pie pastry recipe, but it will bake just as well with the filling.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out chilled pie dough to an 1/8-inch-thick circle. Place in 9-inch pie pan, fit to sides and trim edges leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Fold overhang under itself and pinch all around the perimeter to make crust edge. Crimp as desired. Line inside of pie pan with parchment paper and pour baking weights into lined crust. Bake for 20 minutes; remove pie weights and parchment paper, and bake for an additional 10 minutes until crust is lightly browned all over. Remove to cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, vigorously whisk together remaining ingredients until sugar is mostly dissolved and no pockets of flour remain. Pour filling into crust and bake until surface is browned and the center does not jiggle when pan is lightly shaken, about 30 minutes.

  • Allow to cool completely before dusting with powdered sugar and serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/06/2022