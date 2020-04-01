Vinegar Pie
From desperate times comes delicious desserts.
Recipe Summary
Among the ranks of other Southern desperation pies, like our Classic Chess Pie and Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie, is the delightfully tangy Vinegar Pie. These pie recipes were initially created to make the most of cupboard ingredients when resources were scarce, meaning the recipe calls for ingredients you likely already have on hand.
Our recipe is elevated a bit with additions like vanilla and honey (things not readily available during the Great Depression), but we think these additions add depth to an already delicious pie during a time when those ingredients are more accessible.
The sharpness of the vinegar is offset by the sugar and salt in the filling, lending a tartness and tang similar to cheesecake while maintaining the texture of a gooey custard pie. We give the pie a quick dusting of powdered sugar before serving, but the pie would be just as delicious with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Also, if you don't have the time to fuss with making your own pie dough, a store-bought pie crust is perfectly fine to use—it won't be as flaky as our homemade pie pastry recipe, but it will bake just as well with the filling.